Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) vs. Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Free Report) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Genel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Genel Energy $84.80 million 3.89 -$61.30 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Genel Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pengrowth Energy and Genel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genel Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

