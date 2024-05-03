PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $2,767,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $175.45 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

