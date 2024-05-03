Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CFO Sells $216,828.00 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

