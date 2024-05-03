Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn sold 18,076,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $283,987,297.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,056,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,299,500.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Permian Resources by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 35.6% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 60,474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Permian Resources by 110,645.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 946,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 946,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,131,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,584,000 after acquiring an additional 210,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

PR opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

