Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Perrigo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

