Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,071,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $146,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

