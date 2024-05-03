Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 3.8% on Earnings Beat

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.60. 32,906,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 41,806,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 69,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

