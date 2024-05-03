Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 9,591,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,541,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after buying an additional 5,678,004 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

