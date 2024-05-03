Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Compass Point

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PECO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.14.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $114,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

