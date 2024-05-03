PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on June 3rd

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of PAXS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 179,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,911. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
