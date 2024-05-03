PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on June 3rd

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PAXS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 179,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,911. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

