PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PZC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,311. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

