PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

PCQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. 41,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,586. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

