Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PDO traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 225,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,680. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $13.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

