PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.50. 45,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,525. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

