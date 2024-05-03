PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 3rd

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PFN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. 165,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,801. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.