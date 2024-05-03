PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PNI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

