Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

PNE stock remained flat at C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 147,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,895. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.94 and a 52-week high of C$1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,402.50. 10.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

