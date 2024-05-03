Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNW. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Shares of PNW opened at $75.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,507,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,521,000 after buying an additional 3,506,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1,267.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 289,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 99.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 332,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 165,495 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 197,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 164,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

