Piper Sandler Boosts First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $37.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,531 shares of company stock worth $197,645. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 620,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 142,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.