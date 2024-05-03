Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABVX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.