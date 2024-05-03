Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Digi International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DGII

Digi International Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 145,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $934.06 million, a PE ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Digi International has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Digi International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Digi International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Digi International by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.