Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,756. The company has a market capitalization of $935.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.00 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pitney Bowes

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.