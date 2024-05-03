PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

PJT Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.26. 131,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

