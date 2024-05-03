Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $4.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 8.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 263.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 190,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PL opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.93. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.64 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 63.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

