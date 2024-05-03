Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Down 25%

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) dropped 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 897,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 671% from the average daily volume of 116,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Playfair Mining Trading Up 50.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

