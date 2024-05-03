Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Increases Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

Pool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Pool has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pool to earn $14.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

POOL traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $364.99. 307,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,575. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

