Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $108.17 and last traded at $103.55, with a volume of 168838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.90.

The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Post by 12.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,396,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 385,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Post by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Post by 6.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,764,000 after buying an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Post by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,112,000 after buying an additional 209,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Post by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,095,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.65.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

