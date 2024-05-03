PowerFleet, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:PWFL)

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PowerFleet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PowerFleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PWFL. Barrington Research upped their price objective on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

PWFL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,185. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. PowerFleet has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $529.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth $1,377,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,778,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 549,495 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

