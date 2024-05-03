PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $32.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

