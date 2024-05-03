Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.30.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $80.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

