Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Benjamin C. Singer Sells 3,000 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,265.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.14. 2,713,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -72.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 72.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000,000 after acquiring an additional 423,578 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

