Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $29,135.76 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $29,135.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,858.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sundar Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42.

On Friday, February 9th, Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $142,015.50.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 207.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Progress Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 274,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Stories

