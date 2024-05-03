ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $11.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 62,625,663 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
