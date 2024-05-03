ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $11.16. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 62,625,663 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $746,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $764,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 114,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

