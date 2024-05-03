Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $68.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Prothena has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 125,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

