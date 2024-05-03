PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3664 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.09.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,340. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It provides cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and distributes automotive components for vehicle manufacturer and retail consumers; consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; and life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business.

