PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,543 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of PulteGroup worth $98,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 186.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $113.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $121.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.