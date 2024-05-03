Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reduced by Roth Capital

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Solar in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.31. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.57 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSLR. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $8.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.79. 1,183,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,454. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92. First Solar has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in First Solar by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 304,592.2% in the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,342 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

