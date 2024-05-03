Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 11,840,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,174,730. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.00 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at $307,394.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.