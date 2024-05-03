Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issued By William Blair

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $16.74 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $105,361.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 212.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,078,000. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 112.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 136,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 72,244 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

