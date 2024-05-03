Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Shares of FSS opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 155.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

