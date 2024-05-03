Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hudson Technologies, Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Hudson Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

HDSN has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Technologies has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile



Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

