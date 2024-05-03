Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Issued By William Blair

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vita Coco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vita Coco’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COCO. TheStreet downgraded Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

COCO opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Vita Coco has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 640,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,161,468.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 640,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,353 shares of company stock worth $1,309,536. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,931,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,408 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,321,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $13,358,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

