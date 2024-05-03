Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Boosted by William Blair

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $184.72 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

