Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $60.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 29,550.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

