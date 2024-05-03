Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kemper in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Kemper Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMPR opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. Kemper has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Kemper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after acquiring an additional 150,584 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 53.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 302,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,624 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

