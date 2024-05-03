Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Decreased by Analyst

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,099.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.34%.

LYRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

LYRA opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $282.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.31. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

