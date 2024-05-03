Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Fortis Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.4382 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

