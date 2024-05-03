Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.36% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 EPS.

LPLA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $269.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.75 and its 200 day moving average is $242.88. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $276.12.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,532,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $1,485,582.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

