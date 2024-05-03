Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.