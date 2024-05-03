Q3 2026 EPS Estimates for Neogen Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Neogen in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

NEOG traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $12.15. 549,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,210. Neogen has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,246.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,131 shares in the company, valued at $570,179.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,179.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Borel bought 7,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,379.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 53,000 shares of company stock worth $662,205. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Neogen by 416.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Neogen in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Neogen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

